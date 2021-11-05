Man killed in Rock Hill house fire identified

Authorities said a 23-year-old man was killed in a fire at a home on McGill Street in Rock Hill.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials in York County have identified a man killed in a Rock Hill house fire on the day before Thanksgiving.

The York County Coroner's Office was called to a home on McGill Street on Wednesday, Nov. 24, to investigate a death at a house fire. Officials said James Roberson, 23, died in the fire.

The Rock Hill Fire Department and Rock Hill Police Department are investigating. An autopsy and toxicology report are pending, according to the coroner's office.

No further information was made available by York County officials.

