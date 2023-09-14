'It's a massive project' | Proposed development plan would put over 400 homes in Rock Hill

The 127-acre site would also include office, retail and commercial space.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — As the City of Rock Hill continues to grow, so does the need for more homes.

Right now, a developer is looking to fill that need by building hundreds of homes and commercial space in Rock Hill.

“We're a wonderful community and I think a lot of people have recognized that and I think that’s why we’ve seen the growth," Lisa Brown, Rock Hill Economic and Urban Development Director, said.

The new development proposal shows 475 apartments, townhouses and single-family homes to be built on a 127-acre site at Mount Holly Road and Albright Road.

A portion would include office, retail and commercial space too.

“It’s a massive project," Brown said.

Brown says they're hopeful it would attract business and serve the nearby neighborhoods.

“Making sure that we invest in our small businesses and entrepreneurs and that we facilitate the right kind of growth," Brown said.

The right kind of growth critical, especially for the south side of Rock Hill.

“A lot more challenges that they have in terms of income, and development," Brown said.

The city has been working to bring new investment into this community through the Clinton Conextion Action Plan.

It's goal is to attract jobs, businesses, and housing to the historic neighborhoods of South Rock Hill.

Brown acknowledges concerns of the displacement of neighbors, but says investing in the city while maintain the integrity of long-time residents, is possible

Meanwhile, people who live in the area welcome the potential change.

On Monday, Sept. 25, Rock Hill City Council will give the final say on the proposal.