York County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Rock Hill

Authorities say they found the victim around 3:15 p.m. in an apartment complex on East Main Street.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office confirmed detectives are investigating a homicide at the request of the Rock Hill Police Department.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies were called to The Anderson complex on East Main Street on Friday, July 23, after a person was found dead in an apartment.

According to YCSO, the Rock Hill Police Department asked the office to investigate due to the person "having ties to their agency."

In the release, YCSO says no suspects are in custody and investigators believe this isn't a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the YCSO at 803-628-3059 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of York County at either 1-877-409-4321 or crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com.

The case remains under investigation.

