CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man they say raped a woman after he offered her a ride home last Friday.

Robert Throne, 38, was arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping and assault on a female after officials say he offered the victim a ride home, before taking her to a secluded location and sexually assaulting her.

Thorne is currently in the custody of the York County Sheriff's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

