Missing Rock Hill man may be in Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

Carl Cornell, 76, has dementia and was last seen Sunday at his home in Rock Hill, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies think he might have been in the Charlotte area around 8:51 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cornell is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs roughly 160 pounds, and has gray hair.

He could be driving a burgundy 2009 Toyota Yaris with the South Carolina license plate 3112LP. Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 803-628-3059.

