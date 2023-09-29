Rock Hill officer fired, arrested over child pornography charges

Former Rock Hill Police Officer Daniel Shealy was charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department said it fired a police officer over allegations related to child pornography.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force informed the department on Sept. 28 it was investigating claims that Officer Daniel Shealy had possessed and distributed images of child pornography over the internet.

The department said in a statement that the task force briefed Rock Hill's police chief about the allegations leading to an internal investigation and the immediate suspension of Shealy.

Shealy was transported to the Moss Justice Center where the investigation continued. This resulted in criminal charges against the officer.

The department had hired Shealy in 2011.

Rock Hill says there is no indication that any of the actions included in the allegations happened while Shealy was on duty.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.