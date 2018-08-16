ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Police in Rock Hill said they used necessary force to arrest a woman accused of attempting to hinder police.

Officers said the woman, Patricia Ann Pizer, injected herself into an arrest being made by grabbing the officer and stepping between the officer and the person being arrested.

The officer made the decision to arrest Pizer for hindering police. Pizer walked away and the officer followed, eventually placing her in handcuffs, but not before Pizer hit and kicked the officer several times.

The officer put Pizer on the ground to finish the arrest after a backup officer arrived on scene.

Officials said Pizer was treated at the scene by EMS for abrasions and a possible chipped tooth before being transported and booked on charges of hindering police and assault on an officer.

