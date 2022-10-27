Rock Hill Schools announces new parental leave program

Rock Hill Schools will now offer paid parental leave to all district employees as part of a new pilot program.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Schools announced that it will be the first district in York County to offer all employees paid paternal leave as part of a new pilot program.

The new program, which was approved by the board of trustees, will provide mothers six weeks of paid leave. Co-parents will receive two weeks of paid leave.

Rock Hill's new program includes paid leave for adoption, fostering and childbirth.

In August, Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law that gives state employees up to six weeks of paid family leave. The law will give state workers leave for the birth of a child, adoption or fostering. McMaster first called for a family leave bill in March 2020.

"With the signing of this bill, we strengthen our families, our government, and our economy," said Governor Henry McMaster. "This legislation gives us the ability to better serve South Carolinians by helping us recruit and retain the best and brightest to serve in state government. Most importantly, it strengthens South Carolina's families -- and with stronger families comes a stronger South Carolina."