Private funeral for Lesslie family members killed in Rock Hill shooting

Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, Barbara, and their two grandchildren will be laid to rest after a celebration of life Wednesday afternoon.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Four family members who were shot and killed in their home in Rock Hill last week will be laid to rest Wednesday after a private funeral service.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, Barbara, and their two grandchildren, Adah and Noah, will be honored during a private celebration of life at West End Baptist Church. Family, friends and whose who knew and loved the family will come to pay their respects.

While the service is closed to the public, the family will have a livestream of the memorial. In lieu of flowers, the Lesslie family has asked the community to donate to Camp Joy, a retreat for people with special needs, a cause that was dear to the Lesslies' hearts.

Jane Jordan, a classmate of the Lesslies, got to see the couple's generosity firsthand at Erskine College in the 1970s.

"They were just really warm, just wonderful people," Jordan said. "I can't believe this has happened."

Friends said the Lesslies were people of faith, who will be sorely missed at their church, and also in the community. It's a void that will never be replaced in the lives they touched.

"It is just a sad, sad day to see such wonderful lives be taken in such a senseless manner," Skip Tuttle, a close family friend, said.

Dr. J. Barry Dagenhart and Rev. John Oliphant will officiate Wednesday's service, which is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Dr. Lesslie, his wife, and the two children were all found dead inside their home from gunshot wounds. Two HVAC technicians working at the home also died from their injuries.

Former NFL player Phillip Adams was identified as the gunman. He was found dead in his father's home in York County after an hours-long standoff with police. His brain will be tested by researchers for the degenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, more commonly known as CTE, has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders.