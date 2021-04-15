Funeral held for James Lewis, one of two workers killed in Rock Hill shooting

Lewis was one of two technicians who was shot while working at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Loved ones gathered at a Gastonia funeral home to remember a beloved father and HVAC technician who was tragically killed in a shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

38-year-old James Raymond Lewis was honored during the Thursday morning service at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia in North Carolina. Lewis was one of two HVAC workers hit by gunfire during the shooting at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie and his family. Lesslie, his wife, and their two grandsons died at the scene, as did Lewis. Lewis' co-worker, Robert Shook, was able to call their supervisor at GSM Services in Gastonia to get help. However, Shook passed away a few days from his injuries.

The service for Lewis was held at 10 a.m. at the McLean Funeral Directors home on Thursday. The night before, the family received loved ones as well. Lewis' family asked WCNC Charlotte to cover the funeral at a respectful distance, and we have honored the family's request.

In his obituary, Lewis was remembered as a man who loved his children, his job, camping, and fishing. His parents, three kids, grandparents, longtime girlfriend, and several extended members of his family all survive him. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, WCNC Charlotte already saw GSM Services mourning his loss, and spoke with Lewis' father, Thomas Lewis.

"He was very close to his kids. He was doing a great job," said the elder Lewis. "They are going to miss him. The oldest is 16, and the twins will be 13 soon."

James Lewis was also working on advancing his career, attending night school to earn his degree while working.

In lieu of flowers, his family says memorials may be made at a special GoFundMe page.