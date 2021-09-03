One of a kind experience: Rock Hill Schools showcases Applied Technology Center during open house

People were able to experience different types of CTE activities during the event.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Officials with Rock Hill Schools spent Thursday night presenting a key asset used for educating students.

It was all part of this year's open house for the Applied Technology Center.

Staff was able to provide the public with insight on what's happening at the ATC for students.

The ATC features various programs for children to participate in, including culinary arts, mechanical design, health science, cosmetology and others.

"You have to be able to apply your academics," said Ron Roveri, ATC director. "I tell my own kids, I have twins and I am a twin, and I told them all through school... don't just take care academics, because if you can't apply your knowledge, you're going to flounder. You have to be able to apply what you learn in those core academics and this is where you do that."

One of the unique parts of the open house was officials being able to showcase the virtual dissection table.

This was the first demo of the table. Staff say they receive the table last year but this year it is in full usage. Thursday marked the first time the public was able to view it.

The table gives a 3D look at how to splice organs so students can get a realistic look at how bodies function in a real scale.