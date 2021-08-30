International Rock Hill teachers surprised with bikes thanks to anonymous donor

Rock Hill Schools presented the bicycles to the four teachers during a special ceremony on Friday, Aug. 27.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A handful of teachers in Rock Hill will now be able to ride around the community in style.

Rock Hill Schools have welcomed international teachers from around the world to join the school system in 2021. Among seven new teachers that were hired this year, four from Ghana and Kenya were hired to join the community at Saluda Trail Middle School.

While getting used to the area, the four teachers expressed interest to have bikes so they could get to work and the grocery store. Saluda Trail teachers and faculty were already helping the teachers get to and from work and events.

But with the call in place, an anonymous donor dropped off four bicycles to give to the teachers, free of charge.

The school system was able to provide the bikes during a special ceremony outside STMS on Friday, Aug. 27.

This year four teachers were hired to join the community at Saluda Trail Middle School from Ghana and Kenya. The community sprang into action and came together to help get them settled in their apartments. The essential household items including pic.twitter.com/9LDAPh7Y5U — PierreSimmons36 (@PSimmons36) August 27, 2021

The teachers say they are appreciative of the gifts, and thanked the community for the support.

"Honestly, for the past three weeks that I have stayed in Rock Hill in South Carolina... I've enjoyed it because the people of South Carolina are so friendly," said Matthew Eshun, science teacher, after the presentation. "This doesn't come as a surprise because we have received much more from the school community, the community we live in... I am so grateful. This is the icing on the cake."

Rock Hill Schools will be holding a housewarming event for the teachers coming up on Sept. 9.