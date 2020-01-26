ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Lancaster woman has died after a York County traffic accident, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office responded to South Anderson Road in Rock Hill on Friday after a woman driving a car struck another car. It happened during a rainstorm.

The woman, identified as 20-year-old Vanessa Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy and toxicology tests are still pending at this time. This crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No information has been released about the other driver involved at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

