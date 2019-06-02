ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 4-year-old girl was hit by a car and flown to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, Rock Hill Police said.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Lige Street near Russell Street. Neighbors said they heard a loud crash followed by frantic screams.

"I heard the ambulance come by, and when I walked by, I saw a lot of policemen, ambulance, and a fire truck," Lequita McMullen told NBC Charlotte. "So when I went around the other way, I saw a chopper in a parking lot behind the Burger King, so I knew it had to be pretty bad if somebody was going to be airlifted."

Police said the child was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. An 8-year-old girl told officers her foot was run over as well.

Witnesses said the girls were playing in the front yard.

"So many cars come up and down this road, speeding on a daily basis," said McMullen.

Police interviewed the driver, but no arrests were made. The accident remained under investigation.

"It's really scary," said McMullen. "I heard some people say she was unresponsive, so me and my family just pray for her."