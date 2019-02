ROCK HILL, S.C. — A child was hit by a car in York County on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Lige Street in Rock Hill. Witnesses described hearing a "painful scream" after the 4-year-old child was hit.

The child was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. An 8-year-old's foot was also run over, police said.

Officers interviewed the driver, but no arrests were made. The accident remained under investigation.