Demolition to start soon for failed Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill

As WCNC Charlotte previously reported, the property will be rebranded as the Rock Hill Overlook.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Demolition will start soon for the failed Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill.

Mayor John Gettys told the Rock Hill Herald the unfinished facility will start to be torn down within the week. The property will eventually be used for office and commercial space.

The 245 acres will be a blank slate for potential buyers to reimagine for manufacturing, office and retail space, according to the executive managing director of the Colliers in Charlotte, Bryan Johnson.

Right now crews are still working on an interstate exit off of I-77 leading directly to the site.

A York County spokesperson previously told WCNC Charlotte the $21 million the county received from the bankruptcy settlement will go toward the construction project. Road work will likely start in 2024.

