York County deputies still searching for man accused of stealing gun from golf course, barricading inside home

41-year-old Matthew Scott Brown could be trying to get to Charlotte to take a train to Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a suspect accused of stealing a gun from a Rock Hill and barricading himself in a nearby home.

In a tweet Tuesday, deputies said 41-year-old Matthew Scott Brown was still unaccounted for nearly two weeks after the sheriff's office first tried to arrest him. He was able to evade capture after reportedly stealing a gun from the Pinetuck golf course.

Deputies noted he had just gotten out of jail for serving time on a November 2022 charge. In that incident, he was accused of stealing tools from a home nearby.

A golf course employee told WCNC Charlotte that Brown used to work at the course and was allowed to stay in a trailer home near the maintenance shed until his arrest in November 2022.

WANTED: Matthew Scott Brown is #wanted for Burglary 2nd Degree & Poss. of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Brown broke into the Pinetuck golf course club house April 12th & stole a firearm. It's believed Brown is trying to get to Charlotte, to take a train to Florida. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/e8oYJon3tQ — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) April 25, 2023

The employee said he spotted Brown taking the gun from the clubhouse office on April 12, 2023. The employee called 9-1-1, but Brown ran off. Brown also allegedly stole a golf cart.

Deputies believe Brown may be trying to get to Charlotte and attempt to take a train to Florida. A neighbor who spoke with WCNC Charlotte during the initial barricading scene said Brown is from Florida.

Brown is wanted for 2nd-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 180 lbs. He has hazel eyes and short brown hair. It's not known what type of clothing he may be wearing. Recent photos, including his last mugshot, show he has tattoos on both sides of his neck.