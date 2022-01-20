Investigators looking into incident at Rock Hill nursing home

The resident was found about two and a half hours after leaving and showed signs of hypothermia. Emergency crews were called in to help.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina state investigators are looking into how a resident at a Rock Hill nursing ended up outside in the cold for hours. It happened early Tuesday morning at the Carolina Gardens Assisted Living Center.

Between accounts from Rock Hill Police and a report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control, WCNC Charlotte has learned a resident of assisted living center left the facility around 5 a.m. Tuesday and fell.

The resident was found about two and a half hours after leaving and showed signs of hypothermia. Emergency crews were called in to help.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the facility for comment but has not yet heard back.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Panovich: Snow chance low for Charlotte, but the cold is for real

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 2 found dead at understaffed North Carolina nursing home during winter storm

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts