ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a death after police said a man was found dead at a car wash in Rock Hill.

According to police, the incident happened at a car wash in the 1300 block of Fire Tower Rd.

Polic said they located a man next to a red Cadillac at the business. The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division, Forensic Services Unit, and York County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. At this time there, is no threat to the public, police report.

