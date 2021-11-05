x
Rock Hill

11-year-old reported missing in Rock Hill

Police said Na'Faaron Scott-Parker left his home in Rock Hill Tuesday and hasn't been seen since. He was last seen with a blue Puma backpack.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill, South Carolina, are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy. 

Police said Na'Faaron Scott-Parker disappeared from his home Tuesday morning and hasn't been seen since. He was carrying a blue Puma brand backpack when he left. It's unknown what clothes Scott-Parker was wearing when he left. 

Any person with information about Na'Faaron Scott-Parker's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Rock Hill Police Department immediately. 

