11-year-old reported missing in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill, South Carolina, are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said Na'Faaron Scott-Parker disappeared from his home Tuesday morning and hasn't been seen since. He was carrying a blue Puma brand backpack when he left. It's unknown what clothes Scott-Parker was wearing when he left.

Any person with information about Na'Faaron Scott-Parker's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Rock Hill Police Department immediately.

