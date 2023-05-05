Missing York County woman's body found more than a month after she went missing, coroner says

Amanda Brooke Karraker was found in a wooded area near Rock Hill on Friday.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The York County Coroner's Office said a woman who had been missing since the start of April 2023 was found dead in a wooded area Friday afternoon.

34-year-old Amanda Brooke Barraker was discovered along Sturgis Road, east of Rock Hill, according to the office. There were no signs of foul play, and an investigation alongside the York County Sheriff's Office remains ongoing.

Autopsy and toxicology reports remain pending as of publication.

Karraker was last seen leaving her home on April 1, 2023. Deputies said she left after an argument that day, leaving behind her purse, phone, and other personal belongings.

