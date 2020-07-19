Motorcyclist killed in crash after vehicle failed to yield in Rock Hill

Rock Hill Police responded to an accident at the intersection of West Main Street and Bynum Avenue just after 10 p.m.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was killed after an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Saturday night in Rock Hill, according to police.

Rock Hill Police responded to an accident at the intersection of West Main Street and Bynum Avenue just after 10 p.m. Saturday for a motor vehicle collision. Officers arrived to the scene and found a Honda Ridgeline and a Yamaha motorcycle involved in the collision.

Police determined the Honda failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn resulting in the collision. The driver of the Honda, 63-year-old Freddy Sanders, of Fort Mill, was charged with failure to yield right of way and felony driving under the influence.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 26-year-old was taken to Piedmont Medical Center by EMS where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and Forensic Services Unit responded to investigate the collision.