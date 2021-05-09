Motorcyclist killed in crash in York County

The incident happened early Sunday morning, cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in York County, SC around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to South Carolina High Patrol.

The rider was flung from the motorcycle after veering off the left side of the road, hitting a traffic sign, and colliding with a fire hydrant. The person was traveling south on Pleasant Road near Coltharp Road, one mile north of Fort Mill, at the time of the incident.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene and was the only person involved. The cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.