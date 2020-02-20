ROCK HILL, S.C. — A death investigation is underway in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said they responded to a residence on Eden Terrace around 8 p.m. Wednesday for a death investigation. When they arrived, officers found two people that had both died inside the residence.

At this time, the cause of death for the two individuals has not been released. The identities of the deceased have not been made public.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

