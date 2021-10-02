Victim identified after New Year's Day deadly home invasion in Rock Hill

The Rock Hill Police Department is still searching for a suspect or suspects in the homicide.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is still working to find a suspect or suspects after a New Year's Day home invasion that led to the death of an 82-year-old man, identified as William “Bill” Mason.

Mason died from his injuries on Jan. 15, police confirmed. Police said Mason was a United States Air Force veteran and retired from Celanese after 31 years. He lived alone on Ferndale Drive since the loss of his wife of 43 years.

"Bill was known for his love of bowling and animals," the Rock Hill Police Department said in a release. "Neighbors say Bill was a kind and gentle person."

On the morning of Jan. 1, Rock Hill police responded to Mason's home after his neighbors that frequently checked in on him found his door ajar with indications of a burglary.

When officers arrived, they found Mason with obvious signs of being assaulted. He was semi-conscious and taken to the hospital for treatment. Detectives spent time with him as they worked to gather details about the crime prior to his death.

Detectives and forensics officers have combed the scene, met with neighbors and spoken to friends and family but have not been able to identify those involved. The department was previously seeking a person of interest, but have not indicated if that person is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the "senseless and tragic" crime to call the department at 803-329-7293.