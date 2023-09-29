Deadly stabbing reported at Rock Hill hotel, coroner says

WCNC Charlotte has asked for information from the police.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The York County Coroner's Office said it was called to investigate a stabbing death at a Rock Hill hotel early Thursday morning.

In a news release Friday, the office said it was called to the scene at the Days Inn hotel on Riverview Road. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Maurice Lightner.

The office said the Rock Hill Police Department was still investigating. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the department for further details.

