Rock Hill police looking for missing woman

Joanne McCrorery is known to carry a stuffed teddy bear and is believed to be wearing the purple “Jesus” shirt.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is looking for a missing 77-year-old woman.

According to police, Joanne McCrorery is known to carry a stuffed teddy bear and is believed to be wearing a purple “Jesus” shirt.

She was last seen on Cornelius Drive in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-72911.

MISSING PERSON: Rock Hill Police are trying to locate Joanne McCrorery. She was known to carry the teddy bear on the flyer and is believed to be wearing the purple “Jesus” shirt in the picture. Please Call Immediately if you have seen McCrorey or know of her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/sfmB53zX0K — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) July 12, 2023

