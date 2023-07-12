Rock Hill police looking for missing woman

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is looking for a missing 77-year-old woman.
According to police, Joanne McCrorery is known to carry a stuffed teddy bear and is believed to be wearing a purple “Jesus” shirt.
She was last seen on Cornelius Drive in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-72911.
