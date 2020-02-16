Rock Hill police are investigating a shooting that happened during an event that was being held at a school gymnasium.

Police responded to a shooting just before 1 a.m. at Clinton College on 1029 Crawford Road.

When officers arrived to the school gymnasium they located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Another victim was found at Piedmont Medical Center with a gunshot wound from the incident as well.

The school said no students, staff or faculty were injured in the shooting. J.W. Martin gymnasium was being rented out by an outside group for a birthday party.

The school said counselors will be made available for students, staff, and faculty on Monday.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate this incident.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.

