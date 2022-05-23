Rock Hill City Council voting on a 6-month moratorium on new permits for short-term rentals

On Monday night, Rock Hill City Council will decide if the moratorium on new short-term rental permits will extend for six months.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — On Monday, Rock Hill City Council votes on a six-month moratorium on new permits for short-term rentals like Airbnb. Council said it needs this time to review the ordinance amidst explosive growth in the city.

For Tom Hutto, running short-term rentals is a family business. He has eight properties in Rock Hill – his daughters help clean, his wife decorates, and he fixes things up.

“I’d rather be a host than a landlord, and I can entertain people from all over the country," Hutto said.

Hutto said his properties in Rock Hill have an 85% occupancy rate. He said the business has turned into a family business he wants to protect, especially since, according to Hutto, it has caused no problems in the city.

“[It's] a great need. I mean people coming into town to see their grandkids, people that just sold their house and looking to buy a new house," Hutto said. "We’ve had no incidents out of 51 permit holders in Rock Hill and over 7,000 last year.

In February, Rock Hill City Council put a pause on issuing or renewing short-term rental permits. A few weeks later, it started allowing renewals as long as the permit holder didn’t have more than three complaints on its properties.

“We’re not trying to outlaw short-term rentals," councilmember Kevin Sutton said. "We’re just trying to make the process better. Specifically, for me, it is protecting the neighbors in a 40, 50, 60-year-old neighborhood that don’t have an HOA.”

According to Sutton, in the last few years, the city has tried to regulate the industry but as new issues come up, he believes it needs time to take another look.

“One of the concerns you have is people like to know who their neighbors are and so if you are living beside a short-term rental, you don’t know who is living there day to day," Sutton said.

If the resolution passes Monday night, the moratorium on new permits will extend six months for another six months. It was first enacted in February.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the City of Rock Hill said: