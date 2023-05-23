Rock Hill officers looking for suspects accused of shooting a man, leading police on chase

The 36-year-old victim was found at the hospital with a gunshot wound in the shoulder.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department said two suspects are being sought after a shooting Monday night that sent a victim to the hospital.

Officers said they heard gunshots from a parking lot along Cherry Road near Cedar Grove lane around 11:20 p.m. Police said two men got into a white sedan and sped off from the scene.

Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver kept evading officers. Eventually, the two suspects got out of the still-moving car along Patriot Parkway and ran away.

During the chase, Rock Hill Police said officers learned the men were indeed shooting suspects and a victim was taken to a hospital. Officers were then able to surround the area and send out K-9 units to try and track the suspects. However, neither suspect could be found.

The victim, identified as a 36-year-old man, was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder and is expected to recover.

Rock Hill Police continue to investigate.

