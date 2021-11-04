WATCH: Prayer vigil held for Rock Hill shooting victims

Over 250 people responded to a Facebook event saying they planned to attend. The service will include music, prayers and words of hope.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill community is coming together Saturday to remember the victims of Wednesday's mass shooting. A memorial is being held in Fountain Park, on Rock Hill's East Main Street.

It comes after the tragic shooting on April 7 that ultimately claimed six lives.

Prominent emergency room doctor Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara Lesslie, their young grandchildren Adah Lesslie and Noah Lesslie, and HVAC technicians James Lewis and Robert Shook have all died as a result of the shooting. Shook died Saturday, after days of being treated for injuries sustained in the shooting.

The Lesslie family is expected to be at the vigil. Friends of Robert and Barbara Lesslie said the two were people of faith, who will be sorely missed at their church and in the community.

Those planning to attend the vigil were asked to wear bright colors and to refrain from bringing balloons. Over 250 people responded to a Facebook event saying they planned to attend. The service will include music, prayers and words of hope.

Instead of asking for flowers, the Lesslie family said collection boxes would be placed around the event for donations of non-perishable food items to be given to area food banks and books to be donated to neighborhood libraries.

The Lesslie family has also established a P.O. Box for those who wish to send cards and letters: