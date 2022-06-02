Extra officers at Rock Hill Walmart due to threats made to Walmarts in the area, police confirm

Officers were at Walmart as a precaution due to threats made to Walmarts in the area, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department confirmed there was not an active shooter at the Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard Thursday night, saying extra police were at the Walmart due to threats made to Walmarts in the area.

The news from the police department comes after reports online of a shooter. Police said at 9:59 p.m. that at that time, no shots had been fired.

