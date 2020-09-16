SCDHEC confirms case of the West Nile virus found in a Rock Hill resident

Emergency management officials are spraying the area to eliminate mosquitoes and prevent a possible spread.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina Health officials want to help spread the word about the risk of the West Nile virus after a reported case found in someone living in Rock Hill.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) said the goal moving forward is increased education and control measures.

As a result, York County Emergency Management announced a mosquito spray throughout a 1-mile radius of Marshall Street and East Black Street in Rock Hill on Tuesday.

The spray isn’t harmful to people, pets, gardens or other insects, but it does help control the mosquito population.

“We encourage all people to avoid mosquito bites,” DHEC State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

The West Nile virus is only transmitted to humans through a mosquito bite. To decrease your risk it’s recommended that you use bug spray, wear clothing that protects your skin, and get rid of standing water that may attract mosquitoes.

If you do contract the West Nile virus doctors say the risk of serious illness is low. There's also no specific cure to treat the virus.

“Approximately one in five people may develop fever with other symptoms,” Dr. Bell said.