SLED: York County deputy shoots armed man during confrontation, incident under investigation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating after a deputy shot an armed man during a confrontation in York County. It happened while the deputy was responding to a domestic violence call, SLED confirms.

The man was injured and taken to the hospital to be treated, though the extent of his injuries is not known. The deputy was not injured, according to SLED.

SLED is now investigating it as a law enforcement officer-involved shooting, at the request of the York County Sheriff's Office.

As part of the investigation, SLED will conduct interviews with potential witnesses, including the involved officers and the individual who was injured.

SLED will also collect relevant evidence and will do forensic tests as needed.

YCSO said around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, there was an increased police presence in the area of Steen Circle at Neely’s Store Rd. in Lesslie community outside of Rock Hill.

This investigation marks the 32nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020, and the first this year involving YCSO, according to SLED. In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina — one of those involved YCSO.

SLED did not provide information as to how many cases in 2020 and 2019 involved an officer firing a weapon nor how many cases involved a suspect firing a weapon.

No further details were immediately available. The names of those involved have not been released.