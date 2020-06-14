South Pointe High School gives seniors graduation parade

Students wore their caps and gowns as they drove around the school parking lot to celebrate graduation.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday, a Rock Hill high school got the chance to celebrate their graduation day on the road, since the COVID-19 pandemic changed everyone's plans.

South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina had a graduation parade in which students took part in a celebration unlike any other before them. The students wore their caps and gowns and celebrated while driving around the school parking lot.

It may not have been the graduation party they envisioned before COVID-19, but the students made the best of the situation.

It's the latest way schools and communities in the Charlotte area have tried to make graduating seniors feel special. Students at Marvin Ridge High School came together virtually to deliver an inspiring song to graduating seniors on Zoom, and several area communities have hosted parades through neighborhoods to celebrate seniors.

