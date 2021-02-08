Rock Hill hosting 2021 Johnsonville Cornhole Championships

The familiar backyard game now has a national television audience, and life-changing cash winnings.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Get ready Rock Hill, the 2021 Johnsonville Cornhole Championships are coming to town. The familiar backyard game has now exploded into a televised sport giving away life-changing dollar amounts.

This weekend will crown a new world champion, taking home thousands of dollars.

Over 1,200 people are expected to throw from Aug. 2 through Aug. 8. The Rock Hill Sports & Events Center will be the center of the Cornhole Universe.

Organizers expect a competitive tournament.

"There's a lot of guys who won't miss," Steven Bernacet, a national champion from the Midwest, said. "I'm going to try to go get a World Championship. My parents are here. It'd be awesome to win it in front of them."

The boards are 27 feet apart, and each player gets four throws per round. A hole earns three points, and a bag on the board earns one point. The higher player's score wins.

The sport's growth is credited in part to being broadcasted live on television, even during the lockdowns.

"And we're seeing that carry over into 2021 and more and more people just interested in the sport," Trey Ryder, a spokesperson with ACL, said. "I think that's what makes it so appealing to watch and play is that it really doesn't matter how athletic, or how good at sports you were in high school."

Fans can view the matches free of charge in person. For more information on how to watch the matches on cable, click here. Masks are encouraged to be worn while inside the Sports & Events Center. For more information on rules, hotels, or parking, click here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts