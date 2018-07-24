YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A York County mother was arrested Monday after police say her two small children tested positive for drugs.

Jessica Messer, 22, of Clover is facing felony child neglect charges, according to a report by the York County Sheriff's Office.

The boys, ages 4 and 1, both tested positive for amphetamines, investigators say. According to reports, the baby also had cocaine in his system.

Investigators with the South Carolina Department of Social Services contacted police back in May, concerned about the safety and welfare of the two boys.

Messer was arrested and charged Monday.

Court records show Messer was already on probation for separate child neglect charges.

The week, before the children tested positive, court records show Messer pled guilty to conspiracy, burglary, and child neglect.

