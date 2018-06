YORK, S.C. -- Police in York are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

According to York Crime Stoppers, 33-year-old William "Eddie" Powers was last seen on Blackburn Street in York on May 25.

Powers' abandoned Ford F-150 was found in Clover, S.C., on May 27, according to authorities. He is listed at 5-foot-8 and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Powers is asked to call 803-684-4141.

