CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Rodents are finding the wires inside our cars irresistible and people all over the country and here in the Carolinas are facing big repair bills.

It’s the type of wiring that is basically providing food for these pests.

“The damage can occur anytime,” President of Auto Shop of the Carolinas Rozel Tolliver said. “They get in there and start chewing on the wires because of the soy-based material on the wire itself.”

Tolliver said 10 years ago, many car manufacturers switched from a petroleum-based wire coating to soy-based to be more environmentally friendly.

Some drivers have been faced with repair bills of several hundred dollars, but it can be even worse than that.

“It really can do thousands of dollars worth of damage,” Tolliver said. “Because you’re dealing with a lot of electronics on today’s cars.”

It’s a good idea to take a peek underneath the hood from time to time.

“Anytime we pop the hood and we see things such as nut shells, sometimes you may see rat droppings or things of that sort – it may be in tighter areas. That’s just evidence that something has been underneath the hood," Tolliver said.

To keep rodents out, there are a few things you can try:

Pepper sprays

Peppermint essential oil

Old-fashioned mouse trap

