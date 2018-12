UNION COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person is dead after a rollover crash in Union County on December 2, officials say.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the accident was in the 7000 block of Potter Road near Forest Lawn.

The road was temporarily closed following the accident.

Officials have not released the cause of the accident.

WCNC will update this as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WCNC