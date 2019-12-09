CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One vehicle ended up on its side after an accident in south Charlotte.

The incident happened in the area of Ardrey Kell and Rea Road. One of the cars involved flipped over, ending up on its side. First responders had to cut the roof off to get the person out.

Southbound Rea Road and eastbound Ardrey Kell were briefly closed because of the location of the incident and the number of responders on the scene. Officials say the lanes have been reopened.

According to medic, four people were transferred for medical care with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say everyone involved in the crash is expected to be okay.

It's not clear at this time what caused the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

