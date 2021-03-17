2 kids rescued from second-story apartment fire in west Charlotte

In total, eight people were evaluated by Medic at the scene. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, a child called 911 to report a fire in the area of 4400 Rose Thorn Place. Two kids had to be rescued from the second-story apartment while crews worked to contain the fire, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Six other individuals were evaluated by Medic on the scene, but nobody was taken to the hospital, though some individuals did have minor injuries. The kids have been reunited with their parents or guardians.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Strong work by E43, BC03, and other early arriving units to affect the rescue via ground ladder, contain and extinguish the fire, and provide patient evaluation. Also must acknowledge @CFD_Alarm for the direction provided to the occupants. #CFDPride https://t.co/cs7CAFeRsh — Reginald Johnson (@RegE_TJohnson) March 17, 2021