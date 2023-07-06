'Tragic accident': Investigation finds out how K-9 died in hot patrol car

A Rowan County K-9 was found dead in a hot patrol car in April. The sheriff says his death was the result of a "tragic accident" that led to new protocol for K-9s.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County Sheriff's Office K-9's death in April was the result of a "tragic accident," Sheriff Travis Allen announced Thursday.

K-9 Kantor died from apparent heat exhaustion on April 4, officials said. Kantor's handler was off duty and out of town at the time. A member of the handler's family left him and a 17-year-old family member alone.

During this time, the K-9 became agitated and restless, deputies said. That's when the family member put Kantor in his county-issued vehicle, started the engine and turned on the air conditioning. Deputies say this is a common practice that typically reduces stress for working K-9s because they spend a significant amount of time in their patrol kennels.

At some point, the vehicle's engine shut off and the inside of the vehicle got hot. When the adult family member got home, they found Kantor dead inside the patrol vehicle. His handler was a few hours away on his return home when he was called by his family and told what happened.

The sheriff's office said it's unclear why the SUV's engine shut off. The teenager who put Kantor inside the SUV was unaware that the vehicle had a K-9 protection system that would sound an alarm if the inside temperature reached a certain level. Because the system wasn't armed, it never activated when the car got too hot.

"The death of Kantor is a tragic accident," Allen said. "His passing brought devastating sorrow to the handler and his family. These K-9s are not just working dogs, but also loved companions and close friends to the handlers and families they live with every day. The RCSO can replace Kantor, but the handler and his family will forever have the loss and void of his companionship and devotion."

Sheriff Allen announced that the department has taken measures to ensure this doesn't happen again, including wiring all K-9 heat alarms to always be activated once a vehicle is started and the K-9 is inside. They've also adopted new policies about the at-home care for K-9 officers when their handlers cannot be home.

K-9 Kantor was cremated and his remains are kept in a wooden box in his handler's patrol vehicle.

