7 students, bus driver in hospital after school bus wreck near Salisbury, district says

Rowan-Salisbury Schools officials said those hurt faced non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are responding after a school bus crash outside of Salisbury Tuesday afternoon.

A representative for Rowan-Salisbury Schools told WCNC Charlotte is aware that the bus crashed along Jack Brown Road near Nicholas Run Road around 4:20 p.m. The bus, which was from West Rowan High School, had both students and a bus driver on board.

The district did not know exactly how many students were on board when the bus crashed but was able to confirm seven students were hospitalized along with the bus driver. All eight face non-life-threatening injuries.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools said school leaders, including the superintendent and high school principal, were at the scene and en route to the hospital to stay with the situation.

Expect more updates to this article as WCNC Charlotte gets new information.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts