Governor Roy Cooper orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain lowered to half-staff until sunset on the date of internment in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday.

According to a release, an updated notification will be sent once the date of internment has been established.

Ginsburg was a feminist icon to many, dedicating her life to public service and advocacy for social justice and gender equality. She was the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States, where she served for more than 27 years.

"The country has lost a fervent icon of equal rights in the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a legal pioneer for women's rights who insisted on fair treatment for all said, Governor Roy Cooper. Our hearts are with her family and her fellow justices on the Supreme Court. The Court must continue her legacy of justice and fairness."