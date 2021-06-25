Teen runs away again, Lincoln Co. deputies say

Have you seen Christopher Gage Johnson?

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a teen they say has run away previously.

Deputies say 15-year-old Christopher Gage Johnson was reported missing by his mother on Thursday, June 24. He was last seen at home on Gaston Webbs Chapel Road in Lincolnton on June 20. When he ran away last time, he was found at a home in Gaston County, but Gaston County Police say he was not found at that home this week.

Christopher stands at 5 feet tall and weighs about 85 pounds. He has blond hair and black eyes. A clothing description was not available, but a photo was provided.