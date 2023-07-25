Mooresville police searching for runaway teen

The 13-year-old has not returned home within the last three weeks. He recently moved to Mooresville from Statesville.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Police Department is looking for a teen who hasn't been seen for about three weeks.

Detectives say 13-year-old Zai'Von Turner left his home sometime between June 26 and June 30. His mother reported him missing on July 21, 2023.

Turner may be in the Statesville area along 5th Street. The department noted he moved to Mooresville from Statesville recently and was supposed to be visiting a home in Statesville.

The teen stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. It's not known what clothing he was wearing at the time.

Anyone who knows where Turner is should call Mooresville Police at 704-664-3311.

