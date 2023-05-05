'Help them get a better life' | Runners take to Uptown on a twilight 5K for the kids

The Right Moves for Youth Twilight 5K returned for its 27th year, raising money for students needing extra support in their lives.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daylight was on its way out, but runners were just getting ready to pound the pavement. The immediate mission was to complete a 5K walk or run, but the larger goal was to support the kids.

For the 27th year, the Right Moves for Youth Twilight 5K returned to Uptown Charlotte, taking participants on an evening course around the cityscape.

The 5K is the biggest fundraiser Right Moves for Youth puts on each year, and the money raised goes towards supporting area students needing more support in their lives.

"I hope running these races will help them get a better life," Madison Porter, a runner, said.

The organization said that each year, it helps 1,000 children in grades 6 through 12 hone the skills they need to succeed. The support takes on a broad focus, including educational attainment, civic duty, and emotional and social well-being.

