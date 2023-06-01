'We're trying to stay ahead of it' | Rural counties in the Carolinas working to expand amid population growth

Data shows more people are moving to the outskirts of Charlotte due to remote work and more affordability.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — Rural areas on both sides of the Carolinas are working to expand amid the growth.

This comes after data from the U.S. Census Bureau highlighted consistent population declines for rural areas from 2010-2020, but new data from the North Carolina Rural Center shows a potential shift from the decade long trend.

Hybrid work and affordability are believed to be two leading factors for this trend.

"You can tell by the number of rooftops, buildings, housings, and the apartments that are going up," Dennis E. Marstall, the county administrator for Lancaster County, said.

Marstall said Lancaster County has already approved more than 5,000 housing units over the next three to seven years to accommodate the growth.

"We're trying to stay ahead of it," Marstall said.

He said they're also working to improve other things, like infrastructure and amenities.

"We just did a new strategic plan that's looking three to five years infrastructures and a key part of that is public safety," Marstall said.

Rowan County is also working to get ahead of the growth, with county leaders saying they're tracking residential developments to make room for the crowds.

"Whether it's apartment complexes, mixed use, or housing subdivisions, we're starting to track that, " Mollie Ruf, with Rowan Economic Development Council, said. "We need to know what's happening and where it's going so we know where to send people."

Rowan County is also prioritizing expanding employment opportunities, and county leaders said the county has landed two massive projects that will bring thousands of jobs to the area. It's expected to be another measure to encourage growth and enhance the quality of life.

"We are excited to welcome them to our community," Ruf said.