Bicyclist hit and killed by train in Salisbury

The bicyclist "disregarded the railroad crossing stop arms" at the crossing, according to Salisbury police.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a train in Salisbury overnight Wednesday, the Salisbury Police Department announced later that afternoon.

At 12:26 a.m., the bicyclist was crossing the tracks at East Council Street near Depot Street when they were struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train.

"The bicyclist was traveling northwest on Council St and disregarded the railroad crossing stop arms, entering the intersection of the railroad tracks," Salisbury Police said in a released statement.

The bicyclist, who was not publicly identified, was killed as a result of the crash.

At this time, police do not believe the actions of the Norfolk Southern train crew contributed to the crash.

